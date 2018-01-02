

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island on New Year’s Day.

The RCMP say a pickup truck collided with an ATV on Highway 776, near Seal Cove, around 3:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say the operator of the ATV - a 29-year-old Grand Manan man - died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was arrested.

Daniel Richard Greene has been charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg causing death.

The Grand Manan man was remanded into custody pending an appearance in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the collision remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.