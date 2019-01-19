

HALIFAX -- The recent string of cold weather may have you turning up the thermostat and hunkering down inside – but not everybody has a comfortable place to get away from the cold.

That’s why one local non-profit group has stepped up to insure those in need, have the proper gear to stay warm on the streets.

Adam Ghazoul is the founder of Wise Group, him and a team of volunteers have been outfitting fences throughout Halifax with all the necessities, including warm winter jackets, scarves, hats and gloves, in the hopes that people will take what they need.

“Me and the other volunteers, we drive by every couple of hours to check and see, and every time we see people taking these jackets we get very happy,” said Ghazoul.

Ghalzoul founded the group four years ago to try and help out his community, using his own money to purchase the goods he shares.

“He didn't come in here and approach us. He just, with an open heart he filled his basket and went to the cash. He was ready to pay full price and do his thing,” said Value Village supervisor, Simone Manley.

Manley says the staff at Value Village saw Ghazoul stocking up on winter wear, and they decided they wanted to help.

The second hand store partnered with the Wise Group to make sure Ghazoul could help even more.

“It definitely makes every day worth it. It does. When you know that someone else is benefitting from the work that you're doing, it's very rewarding,” said Jill Acheson, production manager.

Value Village is hoping to work with the Wise Group for the future projects, collecting sleeping bags, blanks and other items the group might need.

“We had heard that one of the most needed items and least donated is socks and so we're also talking about providing them with socks if that's something that would help them out as well,” said Manley.

Wise Group picks a few projects to focus on every month, based on volunteers’ interest and time.

“We try to reach everyone, basically,” said Ghazoul.

Wise Group is also looking to hose a workshop on seasonal depression and they’re working to produce a nutrition guide.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron-Cadloff