Great Big Milestone: Alan Doyle releases 20th album
Legendary Newfoundland musician Alan Doyle barely remembers a time when he didn’t play guitar.
“I always say one of the great blessings in my lucky life is that, you know, I got to learn all my musical lessons the easy way. I didn’t even know I was learning them,” says Doyle.
As he grew up in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove, N.L., Doyle was surrounded by music.
“In most areas of rural Newfoundland has a family that’s the band,” he says.
“And I was born into that family. I was born into the Doyles, and I started playing music when I was really young.”
When he moved to St. John’s, N.L., for university, he met his iconic bandmates, in what would become Great Big Sea.
A few weeks later, the band was down at The Lower Deck in Halifax.
Newfoundland musician Alan Doyle walks on the Pedestrian Mall on Water Street in St. John's on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
On Friday, Alan Doyle released the 20th album of his career – in his 30th year in the music business.
Three decades in, Doyle says the most rewarding part of his career is the team he assembled, from management to the band that backs him up.
“The best seat in the house at one of my concerts is mine. I’m grateful to have it,” says Doyle.
There are new songs on the album, but some of them will sound familiar, says Doyle, like the title track, “Welcome Home.”
“It’s a Newfoundland anthem of trying to get home, gone away to work and trying to get home,” he says.
It’s a little more quiet, reflective and personal, says Doyle.
Alan Doyle, best known as the lead singer of Great Big Sea, performs during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
In “Yours and Mine,” co-written with Jimmy Rankin, Doyle sings about watching his kids grow up and about anxieties and insecurities.
“Those are not things I’m used to singing about. I felt like it was time to let people see behind the curtain of the clown,” says Doyle.
Alan Doyle and his Beautiful, Beautiful Band are gearing up to hit the road for an extensive North American tour next month, with stops in Moncton, N.B., and Halifax on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
“The greatest privilege of my life is to get up there and people give me their night. They’re getting everything I got, and I do that every single night,” says Doyle.
“Especially to the people in Moncton, Halifax and Atlantic Canada, it barely needs saying, but I would not be sitting where I’m sitting if it wasn’t for the people in Atlantic Canada."
Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
The federal government says it will be increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it "broke just about every rule in the book" in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the "dreaded" ArriveCAN app.
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Canada's defence minister chose his words carefully when asked to respond to Donald Trump's suggestion the U.S. might not protect those NATO allies not spending enough on defence from Russia.
Allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could distract from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs, public servants warned the federal government in 2022.
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
Several flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport have been cancelled Tuesday as ‘powerful’ winter storms are expected to sweep across parts of the United States and Canada.
A man from Montreal has been charged after he allegedly installed tracking devices on vehicles parked at a Toronto mall.
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
Dozens of people looking to help with search-and-rescue efforts in the Calgary area packed a recruitment session Monday night.
A Suffield, Alta., woman who killed her husband in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
A pilot project by the CHUM and Pharmaprix is hoping to offer some 100 women greater care post-birth, particularly when it comes to cardiovascular risks.
Unhoused people have a fundamental right to live in encampments, and that right is violated when authorities tear them down, Canada's housing advocate says.
The federal government says it will be increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
Firefighters were called to a house in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.
The federal government says it will be increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
Emergency responders are currently on scene of a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
One person was injured Monday afternoon in St. Thomas following a collision involving a school bus.
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
Elmwood commuters may have to find a new route after a sinkhole opened up on a roadway in the area.
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
Doctors may soon have a new treatment option for patients with advanced colon cancer, as researchers at the University of Ottawa have found that a drug used to treat cocaine addiction could treat advanced colon cancer.
An eastern Ontario woman is facing charges after $100,000 had gone missing since 2021, Ontario Provincial Police says.
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.
Mounties in Surrey are investigating two crashes involving pedestrians that happened just 90 minutes apart Monday night.
A non-profit organization in British Columbia announced Monday it has asked Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate athletic-wear giant Lululemon, claiming the company is misleading customers about its environmental impacts.
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
SaskPower says a number of customers have reached out alerting the Crown of a text messaging scam involving bills that appears to have begun Monday night.
Following the Jan. 18 deadline for small businesses to pay back the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) many small businesses in Saskatchewan are still trying to navigate how to make that possible.
Feb. 13 will mark the beginning of Canadian Football League (CFL) free agency and the Riders will look to round out their roster heading into the 2024 season.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
It’s certainly being welcomed by everyone involved in British Columbia’s senior care industry, but a new agreement for $733 million dollars in federal funds over five years doesn’t go very far.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.