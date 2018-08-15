With some steel framing now in place on on the city’s east side, it’s getting a little easier to picture exactly what the Greater Saint John Field House is going to look like when its doors open next September.

Construction started in February, and while it might look big now, it will be four times the size when it’s finished.

“There are six roofing spans and columns that have been put in place, there are 10 more of those to be installed before you reach the back of the building,” said Bill MacMackin, president of the Greater Saint John Field House project.

It's being touted as the only facility of its kind in southern New Brunswick and will include a 200-metre indoor track, two indoor turf fields, and more once completed.

The goal is to have the field house finished by the fall of next year and with construction on schedule, it's looking, at least right now, like they’re going to cross that finish line.

“I feel comfortable that barring any really unforeseen problem, we can meet that schedule for next year,” said MacMackin.

While they consider the project fully funded, MacMackin says they currently have about $24 million in direct funding and anticipates when they open that they'll have a couple of million dollars in debt.

Their hope is to have the building totally enclosed by January in order to work on it throughout the winter.

“It's like building your house,” MacMackin said. “It goes up fast; the interior doesn't happen quite as quick.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.