HALIFAX -- Efforts are underway to try and locate a dog that went missing at the scene of a fatal crash in Cape Breton last week.

A three-year-old boxer named Tank reportedly took off following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 105 near Bucklaw, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman from North Sydney, N.S., died at the scene.

A group that includes the Nova Scotia Lost Dog Network says they have been in contact with the woman’s husband and are trying to find her dog to bring it back home.

“It’s really important that we get this dog back to its owner,” says Nicole Nearing of the Nova Scotia Lost Dog Network. “He and his children had a significant loss, and they need all the help and support they can get.”

Tank is described as having a black coat with white on the right spots on the right side of his muzzle, his chest, and paws. He was wearing a chain collar at the time of the incident.

While there is a group actively searching for the missing animal, the Nova Scotia Lost Dog Network is asking people not to go to the site of the collision, out of concern that too many people converging will push the dog out of the area.

“It’s extremely important that we do not want people to go and flood that area,” says Nearing. “We have a small group of people on the ground right now, and hopefully Tank’s rescue will be successful.”

REPOSTING with a clear photo of Tank. PLEASE continue to share. Let's get Tank home to his family that needs him now.... Posted by Nova Scotia Lost Dog Network on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Thursday’s fatal crash was the third death on that stretch of highway in as many days.

On Tuesday, a 45 year-old woman died on the same highway in South Haven, N.S., after her vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler.

On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman died near Baddeck, N.S., after their vehicle was involved in a collision with a transport truck.