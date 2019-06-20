

CTV Atlantic





Participants in Thursday's Mi’kmaq Medicine Walk learned some of the ancient natural medicines used by Mi’kmaq people for thousands of years.

“Our people have been gathering traditional medicines for tens of thousands of years,” said cultural tour guide David Meuse. “But like I told on the walk, our people had to ask permission from that little tree, or that little plant, because even a piece of grass has a spirit. They have a little piece of life in them.”

The Red Clover, for example, is believed by Mi’kmaq to have an ability to help fight skin cancer.

Throughout the walk, there were stops for traditional songs, and a chance to appreciate your surroundings.

“I really enjoyed learning about all the different medical benefits we can get from the plants we have around here. I found it very interesting,” said Naomi Colford, who participated in the walk.

“I’m a big music person, so I loved listening to the different songs when we stopped, and you really got to take in a whole environment along with the music,” said walk participant Hannah Rudderham.

The Medicine Walk took place at Greenlink Trail in Membertou, N.S. The walk was held one day prior to National Indigenous Peoples Day, which is on Friday.

The trail used for the walk is also close to the hearts of many Mi’kmaq people. The trail winds from where Membertou is today, to the former reserve on King’s Road, where Mi’Kmaq people were forced to leave more than 100 years ago.

“We had our ancestors there today with us. They were there with us. They were guiding us,” said Meuse.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald