Halifax and surrounding areas still under boil-water advisory

A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.

The notice is in effect for people using the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility. Halifax Water says people using water for consumption from the facility should boil their drinking water for at least one minute.

The facility’s area is used by more than 200,000 residents in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield, portions of Fall River, Windsor Junction and Herring Cove.

Halifax Water initially said the advisory was due a power interruption at the Pockwock facility. However, the utility clarified in a post on social media Tuesday morning it was due to an “internal electrical issue.”

The issue has caused a “limited amount” of unchlorinated water to enter the system.

“We are still investigating what happened, but the priority ensuring our customer have clean, safe drinking water,” the post by Halifax Water reads.

An interactive map of the affected area and a fact sheet on domestic water usage during a boil advisory can be found on Halifax Water’s website.

The utility advises boiling all tap water for drinking as well as preparing infant formula, making ice or juices, washing produce, cooking, brushing teeth and/or any other activity requiring human consumption.

A closed sign is pictured on the door of a Tim Hortons in the Clayton Park area of Halifax on July 2, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

The boil-water advisory meant that some daycares, restaurants and coffee shops in the municipality are closed Tuesday.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press

