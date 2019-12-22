HALIFAX -- A Maritime basketball star spent Sunday giving back to the less-fortunate in his hometown.

Halifax native Lindell Wigginton and his family took to the streets of downtown Halifax, handing out gift bags of food, clothing and hygiene products to people in need.

It’s an annual tradition for the former Iowa State Cyclones guard, who tries to give back every time he comes home.

“It’s important to me because obviously I get a lot of support in my community, and from across Nova Scotia, so I just want to give back and show that I care about my city, and I just want to be a big inspiration for the youth and everyone back home.”

The 21-year-old Wigginton is currently playing for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League, the developmental team of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I feel comfortable there, obviously back in Iowa, and soon I’ll hopefully have my shot at the league,” said Wigginton. “I just stay focused, I always knew I could play at this level, and I think I can play at the highest level, so I’m just going out and focusing each and everyday, trying to get better at my craft doing what I have to do.”

Wigginton played this summer with the Toronto Raptors summer league team, before signing a contract with the Wolves.

He’s appeared in each of the Wolves first 17 games this season and is currently fourth on the team in total scoring, averaging about 14 points per game.

While he is only home for a short visit before returning to Iowa on Boxing Day, Wigginton says his home province is always at the back of his mind.

“Nova Scotia is always in my heart because of the amount of support I get here, every time I come back the support is amazing here, and I’ll do anything to give back to the community, and be a big inspiration to the youth, because the youth are bigger than basketball.”

Over his two seasons at Iowa State, Wigginton averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 56 games, and was named 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.