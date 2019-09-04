

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Canadian guard Lindell Wigginton.

The 21-year-old from Dartmouth played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 56 games.

In 2019, Wigginton earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year honours and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

He was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team in 2018.

The six-foot-two guard appeared in five games for the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.4 points per game. He scored 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting with three assists and three steals in a July 12 game versus Philadelphia.

Wigginton played a significant part in Canada's gold-medal run at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Cairo, averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists.