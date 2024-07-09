Halifax considering more encampment sites as current locations are well above capacity

There could be a number of new encampment sites in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Council will decide Tuesday whether to add five more sites. The highest priority locations being considered are Cogswell Park, Glebe Street Park, and the berm on the Halifax Commons located at the corner of North Park Street and Cogswell Street, as well as two sites in Dartmouth at Farrell Street Park and Starr Park.

According to HRM, there were 1,316 homeless people in the region as of June 25. It estimates up to 150 people are sleeping rough in urban areas.

The four current designated encampment sites have 88 tents or structures in spaces HRM said is only suitable for 30.

It said while it waits for additional resources from the province such as pallet shelters and tiny homes, the municipality will designate another site in Dartmouth at the corner of Bancroft Lane and Marketplace Drive.

That location is expected to be ready by September or October.

