ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax considering more encampment sites as current locations are well above capacity

    Tents set up on one of the current homeless encampments in Halifax. Tents set up on one of the current homeless encampments in Halifax.
    Share

    There could be a number of new encampment sites in Halifax Regional Municipality.

    Council will decide Tuesday whether to add five more sites. The highest priority locations being considered are Cogswell Park, Glebe Street Park, and the berm on the Halifax Commons located at the corner of North Park Street and Cogswell Street, as well as two sites in Dartmouth at Farrell Street Park and Starr Park.

    According to HRM, there were 1,316 homeless people in the region as of June 25. It estimates up to 150 people are sleeping rough in urban areas.

    The four current designated encampment sites have 88 tents or structures in spaces HRM said is only suitable for 30.

    It said while it waits for additional resources from the province such as pallet shelters and tiny homes, the municipality will designate another site in Dartmouth at the corner of Bancroft Lane and Marketplace Drive.

    That location is expected to be ready by September or October.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Citing personal reasons, Green Party deputy leader steps down

    Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News