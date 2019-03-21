

CTV Atlantic





Continued frustration over the clearing of icy sidewalks in the Halifax Regional Municipality has one city councillor saying it could be time for some changes.

Councillor Shawn Cleary says he has been getting an earful from his constituents this winter.

“Anger, frustration, bewilderment,” says Cleary.

So far this winter, the Halifax Regional Municipality 311 line has received more than 1800 complaints, questions, or comments regarding the quality and conditions of city sidewalks following winter storms.

Cleary says he’s now aiming some tough talk at the private contractors responsible for cleaning up city sidewalks.

“I think when a contractor is not performing up to the level we expect them to, if fines and cajoling them isn’t working, then terminating those contracts for non-performance is an option,” says Cleary.

In the spring, the HRM will re-enter negotiations with the same contractors that are frustrating Cleary.

“There are nine separate areas that are service by contracts across the municipality. Of those nine, five of those contracts do expire at the end of this winter season,” explains HRM spokesperson Erin Dicarlo.

Cleary says before recommitting to any of those contractors for next winter, he wants some strict rules and procedures written into future negotiations.

Cleary’s message to the contractors comes several days after the city unveiled its new ‘Gryb icebreaker’; a $20,000 investment in technology that the city hopes will help speed up the snow and ice cleanup process throughout the city.

Cleary wants to know why it was up to the municipality to buy a new icebreaker, and not the contractors being paid to do the job.

“The contractor has to use appropriate equipment for the environment,” explains Cleary. “I was hopeful that meant they would actually get better equipment like the Gryb icebreaker and other things.”

He says he’s also open to purchasing multiple Gryb icebreakers to be used by the HRM, which would possibly mean a reduced need to re-hire as many contractors.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.