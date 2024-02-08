Halifax gala billed as a celebration of African Nova Scotia heritage

ATLANTIC
    The theme of African Heritage Month is: “Our smiles. Our joy. Our resilience.”

    “The word that sums it up best for me is resilience,” said Russell Grosse, who is the Executive Director of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.

    Grosse said this month is a time to acknowledge people of African descent who have endured remarkable challenges.

    “And still they stand,” said Grosse.

    On Feb. 24, the Halifax Convention Centre will host the 2024 African Heritage Month Gala Dinner.

    The evening is billed as a celebration of Black culture in Nova Scotia and Canada.

    “It will be a celebration that will be through the lens of looking at it through arts and heritage,” said Grosse. “The celebration will also be about arts and culture and how that’s an important part of culture is expressed in that way. This event is an opportunity to do that.”

    The headline performer at the gala will be Gary Beals.

    Linda Carvery will also be on stage.

    “What I see is the opportunity for people that look like me, to be able to express ourselves,” said Carvery. “I hope that when people go away from the concert, they will go away with a bit more love in their heart.”

    Tickets are still on sale for $100 each. The Feb. 24 gala will start at 5 p.m.

