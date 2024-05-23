Rainbow of reflection, recycling: Fredericton artist 'hangs up' new sculpture in front yard

It’s the kind of thing that makes you stop and look twice – and that’s exactly what Brian MacKinnon wants.

The Fredericton semi-retired physician spends his time outside the hospital creating, painting and sculpting.

Four years ago, he used old, used plastic toys to create shutters on his home. MacKinnon hoped they would bring a little joy to passersby during the first unnerving months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now those shutters are going to a new elementary school being finished on Fredericton’s northside. And MacKinnon wondered what he could add to his front lawn next.

“I wanted to use the clothesline. I'm not sure why I had that idea, but I wanted to use that as a metaphor for a number of things, and it's in a lot of people's memories of their childhoods or at their grandmother's house,” he said. “Or maybe now - but it's also getting a little harder to have a clothesline.”

Brian MacKinnon set up a clothesline sculpture outside his Fredericton home. (Source: Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic)There are some neighbourhoods or condos that have clothesline bans. In fact, Nova Scotia was one of the first in the country to prohibit the banning of clotheslines, legislation that still exists today.

MacKinnon placed the clothesline front and centre in his yard, where people will see colourful pieces of clothing, shoes and toys hanging.

He calls it “my heart has many colours.”

And like those neighbourhoods or condos who ban clotheslines – calling them unsightly – MacKinnon recognizes his sculpture might not be for everyone.

Brian MacKinnon set up a clothesline sculpture outside his Fredericton home. (Source: Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic)He hopes it inspires all sorts of emotions.

“Somebody told me they were sad. They don't see clotheslines much anymore like they did when they were a child,” he said.

Each item has been dipped in paint multiple times, moulded and hung in a specific order.

Brian MacKinnon set up a clothesline sculpture outside his Fredericton home. (Source: Laura Brown/CTV News Atlantic)He has more pieces to add, as time goes on. And he has no idea how it will hold up in New Brunswick weather, but that’s part of the wonder.

“This was made, hopefully, to bring a lot of joy to people,” he said. “It does for me.”

