HALIFAX -- A Halifax health-care practitioner previously charged with sexual assault is now facing two additional charges after two more women came forward.

Halifax Regional Police were first contacted on Dec. 28 by a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted at an acupuncture clinic on Dresden Row.

Investigators with HRP’s sexual assault investigative team arrested a man at the clinic on Sept. 18.

Xiao Han Li of Halifax was charged with one count of sexual assault in the case.

Now, police say two more women have come forward with complaints about the same clinic.

A woman told police on Sept. 20 that she had been sexually assaulted at a Chinese acupuncture clinic between February and August 2019.

Two days later, police received a report from another woman who said she had been sexually assaulted at the same clinic in February 2019.

Police arrested Li a second time Tuesday morning. The 32-year-old Halifax man is facing two additional charges of sexual assault.

Li is due to appear Tuesday in Halifax provincial court.

The address provided by police matches that of Qing Li Chinese Therapy, which lists Dr. Xiao Han Li as an employee on its website.

According to the website, Li specializes in the treatment of infertility and gynecological disorders, anxiety, stress and sleep disorders, as well as muscle and joint problems.