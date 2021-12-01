Halifax hockey association bars teams from playing in P.E.I. after alleged racist act

HALIFAX -

A minor hockey association in Halifax has started boycotting tournaments in P.E.I. after one of its players was the victim of alleged racist acts during a recent tournament on the Island.

The Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association issued a statement Wednesday confirming none of its teams will play in P.E.I. tournaments until Hockey P.E.I. addresses the allegations.

Association president Spiro Bokolas said the Hawks organization wants Hockey P.E.I. to create a safe and inclusive environment for all players.

"Our teams and association will not tolerate racism," he said in a statement, adding that the boycott applies to almost 700 players. "We feel this is the right decision to support our player, members, league and the sport of hockey."

The Hawks have a zero-tolerance approach to racism, he said.

"With the full support of the family involved, the association is working to ensure this message reaches all players and families," Bokolas said.

Al MacIsaac, president of Hockey P.E.I., issued a statement later Wednesday confirming the organization started an investigation after receiving a complaint last week.

"Our branch took immediate action," MacIsaac said, adding that his organization also has a zero-tolerance policy towards racial discrimination.

MacIsaac said Hockey P.E.I. received additional documentation on Tuesday, which it has added to its investigation file.

"Hockey P.E.I. ... takes these allegations of maltreatment very seriously," MacIsaac said. "This incident remains under thorough investigation, and we will share our findings at the conclusion of the process."

No details about the incident were released by either hockey association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.