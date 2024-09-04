Halifax library strike in its second week, workers head to city hall

Public library workers in Halifax left picket lines Tuesday and went to city hall as their strike continues for a second week.

More than 300 workers from across the city walked off the job on Aug. 26 after conciliation talks between Halifax Public Libraries and Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees (NSUPE) Local 14 broke off.

The two sides have been exchanging proposals since Oct. 2023.

Library workers went to city hall as council met Tuesday to voice their demands for better wages.

“Right now, there’s a lot of finger pointing, specifically around who handles the budgets. We understand that the library board is at an arm’s length from the HRM and funding. But we’re hoping everyone can work together to get this resolved fairly quickly so we can get back to doing what we do best,” said Nova Scotia Union of Public and Private Employees Local 14 vice president Chad Murphy.

“Nobody likes libraries being on strike and we all want to find a way to see these folks back at work as soon as possible,” councillor Waye Mason said outside city hall.

Library workers have said the cost-of-living crisis has increased workloads and risk for library staff.

“We help people navigate a lot of the social barriers that they’re facing as a result of inflation and being unhoused and food insecurity, so the work we do is critical to the success of Halifax as a community,” Murphy said.

Libraries in Halifax have been closed since workers went on strike.

With files from The Canadian Press.

