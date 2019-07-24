Featured
Halifax man charged after allegedly confining, sexually assaulting woman
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 9:22AM ADT
A Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to pull her into an isolated area while she was walking home.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the area of Agricola and North streets at 2:14 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the woman was walking in the area when she was assaulted by a man she didn’t know. Police allege the man tried to pull the woman into an isolated area, but a passerby saw what was happening and intervened, causing the suspect to flee.
The woman was treated at the scene.
Police arrested a man without incident at a Halifax home around 5 p.m. Monday.
Colton William Chappell is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, suffocating to overcome resistance, forcible confinement, and sexual assault.
The 28-year-old man was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.