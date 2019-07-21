

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an overnight assault.

Investigators say they were called to an area near Agricola and North streets around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

It's alleged say a woman was walking home when she was physically assaulted by a man who tried to pull her into an isolated area.

Police say a witness intervened and the man ran away.

They say the woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing glasses and dark clothing, with a medium build and who may have facial tattoos.