

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police arrested a 58-year-old man Wednesday and charged him with three offences related to historical sexual assaults that occurred in Dartmouth.

“Police received a report on Jan. 4, 2019 that a man had sexually assaulted a child known to him on multiple occasions over the course of a three-year period,” Halifax police said in a news release. “We are not releasing any further details to protect the identity of the victim.”

Investigators with the sexual assault investigative team of the integrated criminal investigative division arrested James Michael Snow at an address in Halifax without incident.

Snow was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

The charges have not been proven in court.