HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after another man was stabbed in Halifax Wednesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Dutch Village Road before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his leg. Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Stephen Wayne Frederick has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

The 63-year-old Halifax man was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.