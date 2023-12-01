ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax man wanted on provincewide arrest warrants

    Travis James Terry Laing, 32, who is currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. (Courtesy: RCMP Nova Scotia) Travis James Terry Laing, 32, who is currently wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. (Courtesy: RCMP Nova Scotia)

    A Nova Scotia man is wanted on provincewide arrest warrants related to an alleged incident that happened in Halifax this past September.

    Police say 32-year-old Travis James Terry Laing of Halifax has been charged with:

    •  dangerous operation of a conveyance
    •  failure to stop after accident
    •  flight from a peace officer
    •  failure to comply with a release order

    Police say Laing currently has four other outstanding warrants for his arrest.

    Laing is described as five-foot-nine, 135 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

    Several attempts have been made by police to locate Laing, but they are now asking for help from the public.

    Police are asking anyone who sees Laing to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Kangaroo spotted on the loose east of Toronto

    Commuters east of Toronto were met with a surprise Friday morning when a kangaroo was spotted hopping alongside the roadway. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News