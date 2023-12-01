Halifax man wanted on provincewide arrest warrants

A Nova Scotia man is wanted on provincewide arrest warrants related to an alleged incident that happened in Halifax this past September.

Police say 32-year-old Travis James Terry Laing of Halifax has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

failure to stop after accident

flight from a peace officer

failure to comply with a release order

Police say Laing currently has four other outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Laing is described as five-foot-nine, 135 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Several attempts have been made by police to locate Laing, but they are now asking for help from the public.

Police are asking anyone who sees Laing to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

