Halifax municipality closely monitoring weather forecast as storm approaches the Maritimes

The Halifax Regional Municipality's Emergency Management Division is closely monitoring the weather forecast as a series of low pressure systems make their way towards the Maritimes.

The municipality says it will be opening its Emergency Operations Centre Monday morning and it will remain activated until the storm has passed.

Beginning Monday and spanning into Tuesday, it is expected the storm will bring 100 to 150 mm of rain, with winds expected to reach 90 to 100 km/h.

Roy Hollett, deputy fire chief at Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, says as of Sunday garbage collection will still happen Monday morning.

"As the storm comes in and we get more updates, it will be reassessed as to what may happen on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, I encourage residents to please keep track of watching public announcements and information about waste collection," said Hollett.

SUPPORT FOR HOMELESS

The municipality is also working on ways to support the homeless community during the storm.

In collaboration with the province, the municipality will provide temporary emergency shelters, as well as comfort centres, to occupants of homeless encampments in the region.

"These accommodations will provide individuals, and their belongings, a safe place to stay during the storm," read a news release from the municipality on Sunday.

STORM PREPARATION

The municipality is urging residents to prepare for the storm, adding the largest threat to homes and property is flying debris.

"Please move umbrellas and patio furniture inside and remove anything that high winds could pick up such as garbage, flower pots, toys, etc.," read the release.

Residents, who can do so safely, are also encouraged to clear storm drains of debris prior to the storm to reduce the likelihood of water pooling.

"The problems that happen when the drain starts to clog up and the water can't use it (properly). So, just make sure if you have a drain and you notice there is lots of leaves and needles, please get out and clean up the needles, clean the drains so that water can head down," said Hollett.

Provincial emergency officials say it is also important for residents to have enough supplies on-hand to last 72 hours.

"Making sure they have enough food in the house, looking at charging their cell phones," said Jason Mew with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office's incident management division. "Not only checking on themselves and their family and extended family, but also their neighbours."

The municipality says residents can sign up for its hfxALERT - the municipality’s mass notification system. Subscribers will receive alerts by phone, email or text.

Residents can call 311 for updated information on municipal services or to report issues such as flooding, downed trees or blocked roadways. For emergencies, residents should call 911.