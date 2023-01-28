Halifax pep rally counts down to Canada Winter Games

Team Nova Scotia prepares for the 2023 Canada Winter Games with a pep rally in Halifax on Jan. 28, 2023. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic) Team Nova Scotia prepares for the 2023 Canada Winter Games with a pep rally in Halifax on Jan. 28, 2023. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island