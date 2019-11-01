HALIFAX – A few hours after issuing a warrant for a suspected bank robber, Halifax police arrested Peter Guy Joseph Monteith in relation to a robbery at the Scotiabank in downtown Dartmouth.

Police say someone robbed the Portland Street branch of the bank at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9.

"A man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller," Halifax police said in a news release. "There were no weapons seen and there were no injuries reported. The man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash."

On Friday evening, Halifax police said they took Monteith into custody "without incident" at a residence in Dartmouth.

Monteith will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.