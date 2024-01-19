Halifax police ask for information in 25-year-old murder case

Halifax Regional Police continues to investigate the murder case of Michael Joseph Peverill, according to a news release on the 25th anniversary of his death.

Police say they believe people have information related to the case and hope that the passage of time “may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward.”

Officers found Peverill fatally shot at 88 Queen Street in Dartmouth shortly after 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, 1999, according to the release.

Peverill was last seen entering his apartment at 2 p.m. the same day.

Peverill had only moved in a week prior. Police say he knew and frequently visited the previous tenant at the location.

“Our investigators believe that even the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” police wrote in the news release.

The case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. The program offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in major unsolved crimes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 902-490-5020 or, to contact the rewards program, call 1-888-710-9090.

