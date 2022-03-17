Halifax police ask public for help in ongoing search for missing teen
Police in Halifax continue to search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing almost two weeks ago.
Devon Sinclair Marsman was last heard from the week of Feb. 21 and was reported missing on March 4.
Marsman is described as a Black teenaged boy, who is approximately five-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blue-green eyes and short dark hair and was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans.
"There is no information to suggest that Devon has met with foul play, however, police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing," wrote Const. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release Thursday.
Anyone with information on Marsman's whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
