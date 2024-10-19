ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday

    A sign outside of a polling station in Halifax on Saturday. (CTV/James Kvammen) A sign outside of a polling station in Halifax on Saturday. (CTV/James Kvammen)
    Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.

    In person voting with paper ballots will be available for each municipality, with polls open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

    Locations of polling stations can be found on each municipality’s website.

    CTV News Atlantic will have results from the provinces largest municipalities Saturday night.

