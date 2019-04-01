

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have charged a 49-year-old man in connection with a series of incidents at Halifax hospitals over the last month.

Police say they arrested Shannon David McInnis without incident and he was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face several charges, including:

two counts of committing an indecent act;

theft under $5,000;

possession of stolen property under $5,000;

committing an offence with his face masked, coloured, or disguised.

breach of undertaking; and,

four counts of breach of recognizance.

Police say the first of the series of incidents occurred on March 4 at the Halifax Infirmary Robie Street in Halifax when they received a complaint of a man committing an indecent act shortly after 11 a.m. Halifax police responded, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The next incident occurred in the early morning of March 23 when police received a report of an unwanted person at the Centennial Building of the Victoria General site of the QEII hospital. Police say they arrested a 49-year-old Halifax man for public intoxication, and charged him with theft before letting him on conditions that he stay away from the hospital unless he needed to seek medical attention.

“Additional information was provided to police on March 28 that this man had also committed an indecent act on March 23 while he was at the Bethune Building,” Halifax police said in a news release.

“On March 31, at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to a report that the man was again on hospital property at 1796 Summer Street.”

Police say McInnis is also facing charges in relation to two unrelated incidents.

He is charged with committing an indecent act at Sock It To Ya on Doyle Street in Halifax on March 29 and is charged with stealing from the NSLC store on Barrington Street on March 25.