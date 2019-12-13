HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged two people with multiple offences in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators in the Drug Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division arrested a man and a woman without incident in a vehicle on Hilden Drive in Halifax.

Investigators searched the accused and seized over $18,000, as well as quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and other drugs.

Police have charged 53-year-old Dion Francis Covin of Halifax with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Breach of undertaking. 39-year-old Kimberlea Anne Marie Gander of Williamswood has been charged with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, Breach of undertaking and Breach of probation.

Both Covin and Gander are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face the charges.