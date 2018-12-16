Featured
Halifax Police charge two drivers with Stunting
Halifax Police say two drivers have been charged with stunting after being pulled over Highway 101 and 102.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 12:16PM AST
At 10:40 p.m. Friday night, officers observed two vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on the Bedford Highway heading toward Sackville.
As a result, two males, an 18-year-old from Hammonds Plains and a 28-year-old from Halifax have been charged with Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The charge of stunting is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The charge carries an automatic one week license suspension, and the seizure of the vehicle.