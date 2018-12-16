

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police say two drivers have been charged with stunting after being pulled over Highway 101 and 102.

At 10:40 p.m. Friday night, officers observed two vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on the Bedford Highway heading toward Sackville.

As a result, two males, an 18-year-old from Hammonds Plains and a 28-year-old from Halifax have been charged with Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The charge of stunting is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The charge carries an automatic one week license suspension, and the seizure of the vehicle.