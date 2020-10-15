HALIFAX -- Two men have been charged with stunting after police clocked them driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.

At around 2:10 p.m. on October 13, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling northbound on Highway 118 at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 23-year-old Dartmouth man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

About an hour later, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling southbound on Highway 111 at a high rate of speed, around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 131 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

The driver, a 28-year-old Halifax man, was charged with stunting.

Recently, Halifax Regional Police have been speaking out about an increase in speeding on that section of Highway 111.

"We have noted those speeds, we have caught individuals and we are paying attention," said Halifax Regional Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod. "The public has made us aware of concerns they have about speed in that area."

Both driver’s vehicles were seized and towed, and both drivers have been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.