Halifax police continue to seek information about the 2021 homicide of Joseph Beals

Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Joseph Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., three years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent in Dartmouth on February 20, 2021, around 2:10 p.m.

The driver, Joseph Beals, had suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide,” police wrote in a Tuesday news release.

Investigators say they believe there are people who have information that could help solve Beals’ murder. They are asking anyone with information to come forward with what they know, because even the smallest piece of information could be the key to progressing the investigation into Beals’ murder.

Anyone with information about Beals’ murder is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

In 2022, Beals’ case became part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide.

Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

Police say the amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

