HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old and 25-year-old man have been fined $2,000 for failing to complete 14 days of self-isolation upon returning to Nova Scotia.

Halifax Regional Police say at 8:20 p.m. on April 27, officers responded to the 100-block of Chain Lake Drive for a report of two men failing to isolate after travelling from out of province.

Officers located the two men and confirmed they recently returned to Nova Scotia and did not complete 14 days of isolation.

Both men were issued a summary offence ticket to for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $2,000.

On Sunday afternoon, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the fines for gathering in violation of the Health Protection Act have increased to $2,000.

Halifax Regional Police remind the public that individuals, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.