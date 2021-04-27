HALIFAX -- Two 18-year-olds in Nova Scotia have been charged for violating Health Protection Act.

Halifax District RCMP say they were notified around 8:40 a.m. on April 26 that a student in Sheet Harbour, N.S. was refusing to wear a mask, social distance or leave when asked.

Police located the student and charged him under the Health Protection Act for failure to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place.

Also on April 26, Truro Police say they charged an 18-year-old man for faling to self isolate under the Health Protection Act.

On Sunday afternoon, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the fines for gathering in violation of the Health Protection Act have increased to $2,000.

RCMP reminds the public that Nova Scotians, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.