HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say 26-year-old Brandon Polegato of Halifax was the victim of a homicide on Sunday.

Police say they responded to a weapons call at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday and officers found Polegato dead in the hallway of a building in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive.

"Based on today’s autopsy, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled the death a homicide and confirmed the male victim," police said in a news release. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

The Homicide Unit and a forensic team is still on the scene as part of the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor using the P3 Tips App.