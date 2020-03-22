HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Halifax.

At 1:14 a.m. on March 22, Halifax Fire and police responded to a reports of a fire at 32 Quartz Dr. in Halifax.

When they arrived the backside of the residence was engulfed in flames. The lone occupant of the residence had exited safely.

Police evacuated neighbouring residences as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The scene is currently being processed by fire and police, who believe the fire is suspicious.

Police are investigating the fire as suspicious and ask anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.