Halifax police investigating afternoon drug store robbery

Halifax police are investigating after a drug store was robbed in the city Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Almon Street around 3:15 p.m. They say men entered the store, stole merchandise and fled to a vehicle.

According to a release, officers found the vehicle nearby and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over.

Officers did not try to pursue the vehicle “out of concerns for public safety.”

Police describe the first suspect as white, five-feet five-inches tall and wearing a black tank top. The second suspect is described as white and wearing a ball cap.

Police say the vehicle is described as a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, is asked to call 902-490-5020 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).