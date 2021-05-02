HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax ticketed 17 people for failing to follow the Health Protection Act after responding to three separate noise complaints on Saturday night, into early Sunday morning.

At 11:12 p.m. on May 1, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a noise complaint in the 6000-block of Cedar Street in Halifax. Police ticketed six adult males for violating the Health Protection Act.

At 12:48 a.m. on May 2, officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2300-block of Brunswick Street in Halifax. Police ticketed one woman and four men for violating the Health Protection Act.

At 1:00 a.m., on May 2, officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1000-block of Bland Street in Halifax. Police ticketed four women and two men for violating the Health Protection Act.

All 17 individuals received a fine of $2,000.

Halifax Regional Police remind the public that individuals, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.