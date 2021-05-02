Advertisement
Halifax police issue 17 tickets at three separate gatherings
Police in Halifax ticketed 17 people for failing to follow the Health Protection Act after responding to three separate noise complaints on Saturday night, into early Sunday morning.
At 11:12 p.m. on May 1, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a noise complaint in the 6000-block of Cedar Street in Halifax. Police ticketed six adult males for violating the Health Protection Act.
At 12:48 a.m. on May 2, officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2300-block of Brunswick Street in Halifax. Police ticketed one woman and four men for violating the Health Protection Act.
At 1:00 a.m., on May 2, officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1000-block of Bland Street in Halifax. Police ticketed four women and two men for violating the Health Protection Act.
All 17 individuals received a fine of $2,000.
Halifax Regional Police remind the public that individuals, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.