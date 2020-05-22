HALIFAX -- A member of the Halifax Regional Police is facing two weapons related charges following an investigation by the province's independent Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

Cst. Jean-Simon Arseneau will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on July 9 to face charges of pointing a firearm and careless use of a prohibited weapon.

The charges against Arseneau relate to incidents that occurred between September 11, 2016 and November 29, 2016.

On November 26, 2019 Halifax Regional Police notified SiRT that Arseneau was alleged to have pointed his service weapon at a person known to him.

SIRT initiated an investigation on November 26, 2019 and concluded the investigation on May 22 with the laying of charges.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. The team can independently launch an investigation or begin one after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia or the Minister of Justice. It can also investigate after a complaint from the public.

A public report summarizing the results of the investigation must be filed within three months after it is finished.