

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is the suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday.

Police say a man held up the CIBC Bank at 6249 Quinpool Rd. in Halifax at 4:39 p.m.

“The man indicated he had a weapon, although no weapon was seen,” the police said in a news release. “The man fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The suspect is described as a man with dark skin, approximately 45 years old, five-feet-10 inches tall and with a skinny build.

“At the time of the incident, the man was wearing blue jeans, a blue pullover shirt, a long black wig, a gray toque and sunglasses,” Halifax police said in the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor using the P3 Tips App.