Halifax police release photo of suspect in bus driver assault
These security footage stills show the suspect in the assault of a bus driver in Halifax on Tuesday night. Halifax police are looking for the public's help in identifying him.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 4:55PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, August 17, 2018 4:57PM ADT
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault on a bus driver on Tuesday night.
Police say a bus driver was assaulted in the 5700 block of South Street at 11:55 p.m.
“Officers determined that the bus driver requested a man to leave the bus after the man omitted to pay his fare,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The man then assaulted the driver before leaving the bus. The driver was treated by EHS at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.”
Police describe the suspect as a white man in his twenties. He is five-feet-five inches tall, weight approximately 170 pounds and has a slim build with long dirty blond hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.