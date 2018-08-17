

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an assault on a bus driver on Tuesday night.

Police say a bus driver was assaulted in the 5700 block of South Street at 11:55 p.m.

“Officers determined that the bus driver requested a man to leave the bus after the man omitted to pay his fare,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The man then assaulted the driver before leaving the bus. The driver was treated by EHS at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.”

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his twenties. He is five-feet-five inches tall, weight approximately 170 pounds and has a slim build with long dirty blond hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.