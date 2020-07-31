HALIFAX -- Police are searching for a suspect following a robbery at a gas station in Halifax late Thursday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress at an Irving gas station location at 5450 Inglis Street. Police say the suspect indicated he had a firearm during the robbery.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the gas station’s cashier till. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, believed to be between 20 and 30-years-old, five-foot-six, and was wearing a black mask, hoodie and black pants.

Police say the suspect was last seen leaving on foot; however, it’s unknown whether he continued on foot or left the area in a vehicle.

The K9 unit was dispatched to the scene. As of 10:49 p.m., multiple police units remained on scene to assist with scene containment and continued to search for the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.