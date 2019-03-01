

CTV Atlantic





Police are asking for the public’s help 15 years after the shooting death of a man in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Herring Cove Road and Hilden Drive around 7:45 p.m. on March 2, 2004.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the scene. Corey William Murphy was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Murphy’s death who have yet to come forward, and they’re asking those people to reach out.

“It’s never too late and no piece of information is too small,” said Const. John MacLeod in a statement Friday. “It could be just what is needed to advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.