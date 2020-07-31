HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man in relation to a sexual assault that happened in Halifax early Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, a man approached a woman – who was not known to him – at Point Pleasant Park, near the Young Avenue entrance, and attempted to touch her in a sexual manner.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, between 20 and 30-years-old, five-foot-eight with a slim build and a closely-shaved/groomed beard. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing dark pants, a baseball cap, and a dark backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the man or the incident – or anyone with video from the area – is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.