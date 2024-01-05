Halifax police seek suspect after alleged assault with hammer

Police in Halifax are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone with a hammer.

Officers responded to a report of an assault outside a home on Harvard Street just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2023.

Halifax Regional Police says a homeowner saw a man they did not know in their vehicle.

After the homeowner confronted the man, they were allegedly hit with a hammer.

Police say the suspect also threatened the homeowner and tried to steal the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as white and about five-foot-five or five-foot-six. He was also seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, jeans and a fabric face mask.

Police released a photo of the man on Friday in the hope that someone may recognize him.

Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

