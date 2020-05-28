HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police, along with K9 units, were searching for an alleged armed robbery suspect along the Bedford Highway Thursday morning.

At 2:56 a.m., police were called to the Birch Cove Irving at 389 Bedford Highway for a robbery in progress. In a news release on Thursday, police say the suspect did have a knife, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man with a shaved head. He was wearing a blue hat, Brooklyn NY sweater, grey khakis, and blue/brown boots. The suspect also had a grey face mask on, described as homemade, non-medical grade, and clear plastic gloves.

Police say the suspected robber took a carton of cigarettes, and filled a Sobeys bag with cash from the till. He was seen leaving the area on foot, towards the Wedgewood Motel.

Multiple police units, including K9, assisted with containing the scene and the search for the suspect.

Residents in the area were asked to avoid the area on the Bedford Highway while the search was being conducted Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.