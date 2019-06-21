

CTV Atlantic





Halifax RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a home invasion in Dean, N.S., a small community 30 kilometres northeast of Middle Musquodoboit.

RCMP received a call at 4:13 a.m. on Thursday saying a man was forced out of his truck on Highway 289 in Upper Stewiacke, N.S.

Police learned the victim was in his home earlier that night and was woken up by a man who had broken into his home. The suspect then forced the victim into his own vehicle, while threatening him with a knife.

Police say a second suspect – a woman – was also waiting outside the home where all three individuals entered the victim’s truck.

There was a struggle once they reached Colchester County when the suspect put his foot on the brake while the victim was driving. The victim sustained cuts to his hands and face, and was then forced out of his vehicle and left on the side of the road as the suspects drove off with his truck.

The victim – who has not been identified – was transported to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did receive a tip that the suspect vehicle was spotted later at a service station in Sackville, N.B., but were unable to determine the direction in which they were travelling.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2009 Black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with a Nova Scotia plate number CNT 832. It has an extended cab, with a tool box in the back and silver bed rails on each side of the box.

Anyone with information on the incident, or on the stolen truck’s whereabouts, are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.