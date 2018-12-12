

CTV Atlantic





Halifax council's decision to pump a million dollars into a new performing arts centre isn't sitting well with everyone.

The municipality is contributing the least of the three levels of government, but with the municipality short on cash, some are questioning the decision to spend anything.

Artists and performers were singing the praises of two levels of governments this week, which collectively pledged more than $7 million toward The Link Arts Centre, to be housed in the largely-abandoned former World Trade and Convention Centre.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore couldn't resist some good-natured baiting, directed at municipal politicians.

“$4.5 million federal, $2.9 million provincial,” Fillmore said with a shrug. “You know, it's over to you guys!”

In the end, council took the bait, pledging a million dollars to the project, although two voted against.

“We knew when we sold that building that something meaningful, and real, and important had to go there, and I believe this is the solution,” said Halifax Regional Coun. Steve Streatch.

The two councilors who voted against the funding weren't the only ones opposed.

At a time when municipal tax hikes are looking likely, angry tweets started rolling in with criticisms as unique as snowflakes.

Attending a charity event at the Cunard Centre today, Mayor Mike Savage defended the spending, calling it an investment.

“I think for a million dollars, we'll get back many, many millions of dollars in benefits,” Savage said. “Plus, it helps keep young people here and support the creative economy.”

The Canadian Taxpayer's Federation says, in tough times, council should never agree to new commitments without first cutting something else.

“Where is that money coming from?” MacPherson said. “It's not coming out of thin air,” said Paige MacPherson, the Atlantic Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Haligonians, the group says, are already paying.

“Three different levels of government funding means that it is coming out of three different pockets on every Haligonian's pants,” MacPherson said.

The new centre is scheduled to open in 2020 and will be a largely publicly-funded place for performers - whether the public likes it - or not.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.