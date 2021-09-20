HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have issued a public notification advising the community of the release of 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, who has been assessed as a high-risk to reoffend.

Police say MacIntyre has been released from a correctional facility after completing a sentence for possession of child pornography and breach of a recognizance. MacIntyre also has a previous conviction for sexual offences against a child including luring a child, sexual assault and possession of child pornography, and has been assessed as being at a high-risk to re-offend.

MacIntyre will be required to follow strict conditions including:

Not engage in any activity, employment or volunteer work that would bring contact with any person under the age of 16.

Not engage in any activity that involves contact with persons under the age of 16, including using a computer system for the purpose of communicating with persons under the age of 16.

Refrain from being present in or within 100 meters of any public park, public swimming area, daycare center, school ground or community center where one might reasonably expect children under the age of 16 to be present.

Not possess, have access to or use a computer, cell phone, handheld or other internet enabled device for any purpose, except at a place of employment solely for employment related purposes.

Abide by a curfew to remain in place of residence every day between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for verifiable employment, always taking the most direct route to and from the residence.

Abstain from the consumption, purchase and possession of any alcohol, illegal non-prescription drugs or prescription drugs not prescribed to you by a medical practitioner.

Not enter any place where alcohol is sold or consumed as the primary source of business.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Anyone who believes MacIntyre is violating his release conditions is asked to contact police.