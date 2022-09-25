Halifax residents clean up after Fiona
Heavy winds from post-tropical storm Fiona blew through Nova Scotia Saturday, leaving many residents picking up branches and other debris.
Hundreds of full-sized trees came down over power lines, leaving many without electricity.
Resident Rust Hodgeson started his Sunday morning cutting branches and raking leaves. With his lawn covered in branches, he said, Fiona hit his neighbourhood hard.
“We all made it through safely and we’re just spending a beautiful day today after the storm cleaning everything up,” he said.
With lots of storm debris to clean up, Hodgeson received a helping hand from a friend.
Halifax Regional Municipality workers took to the streets Sunday to remove some massive trees that blocked off roads in the city.
Residents with downed trees on their property are responsible for clearing them. While many trees around the city have been removed, in several neighbourhoods around HRM, the trees remain.
Starting Wednesday, eight short-term debris drop-offs will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at the following locations:
- • 2 Lyle Street, Dartmouth
- • 144 Thornhill Drive, Dartmouth
- • 26 Thomas Raddall Drive, Halifax
- • 50 Cheviot Hill, Porters Lake
- • Kinsac Ballfield (near 1703 Beaver Bank Road), Beaver Bank
- • Sheet Harbour Community Centre, 183 Pool Rd, Sheet Harbour
- • Lake Charlotte Boat Launch, 11475 Highway 7, Lake Charlotte
- • Peace Park, 67 Park Road, Musquodoboit Harbour
